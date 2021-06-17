Software Engineer

Requirements:
- Embedded software, C/C++, Python, Web programming added advantage (HTML, databases such as SQL)
- Working on embedded microcontrollers and Linux devices
- Linux skills crucial
- Familiarity with physical communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet
- Some familiarity with communication standards such as MODBUS, CANBUS, SNMP
- Electronic circuit design, schematics, layout and routing, using CAD package such as Eagle Cad
- Mobile app development beneficial
- Mechanical design beneficial, such as SolidWorks
- Some field work and integration
General:
- Ability to work in a team or alone
- Work independently
- Ability to determine requirements
- Driven to deliver results
- Ability to create documentation and training manuals