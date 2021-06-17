Software Engineer

Jun 17, 2021

Requirements:

  • Embedded software, C/C++, Python, Web programming added advantage (HTML, databases such as SQL)
  • Working on embedded microcontrollers and Linux devices
  • Linux skills crucial
  • Familiarity with physical communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet
  • Some familiarity with communication standards such as MODBUS, CANBUS, SNMP
  • Electronic circuit design, schematics, layout and routing, using CAD package such as Eagle Cad
  • Mobile app development beneficial
  • Mechanical design beneficial, such as SolidWorks
  • Some field work and integration

General:

  • Ability to work in a team or alone
  • Work independently
  • Ability to determine requirements
  • Driven to deliver results
  • Ability to create documentation and training manuals

Learn more/Apply for this position