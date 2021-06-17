Technical Assistant Water Demand Management and Strategy at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT AND STRATEGY – PSR AND WATER POLLUTION DISTRICT 3

TECHNICAL ASSITANT: WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT & STRATEGY

BASIC SALARY: R192 649 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 82/21 – ATHLONE

Requirements:

Grade 12

One (1) to two (2) years’ relevant experience

Computer literacy in the MS Office Suite, SAP

Incumbent should be physically fit and able-bodied

Ability to work in all weather conditions

Valid Code B driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Providing support to project managers and teams by coordinating and controlling the use and management of tools and equipment (auto-samplers, smoke-detectors, CCTV cameras, etc)

Planning and scheduling maintenance programmes and evaluating outcomes, data collection, analysis and reporting, monitoring equipment productivity and efficiency

Attending to specific administrative and information reporting requirements and processes

Performing ad hoc duties as may be required

Operating and managing the use of equipment

Data gathering, analysis and interpretation

Conducting research and draft reports

Performing ad hoc duties and assisting in the production.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 25 June 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position