Technical Assistant Water Demand Management and Strategy at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT AND STRATEGY – PSR AND WATER POLLUTION DISTRICT 3
TECHNICAL ASSITANT: WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT & STRATEGY
BASIC SALARY: R192 649 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 82/21 – ATHLONE
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- One (1) to two (2) years’ relevant experience
- Computer literacy in the MS Office Suite, SAP
- Incumbent should be physically fit and able-bodied
- Ability to work in all weather conditions
- Valid Code B driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Providing support to project managers and teams by coordinating and controlling the use and management of tools and equipment (auto-samplers, smoke-detectors, CCTV cameras, etc)
- Planning and scheduling maintenance programmes and evaluating outcomes, data collection, analysis and reporting, monitoring equipment productivity and efficiency
- Attending to specific administrative and information reporting requirements and processes
- Performing ad hoc duties as may be required
- Operating and managing the use of equipment
- Data gathering, analysis and interpretation
- Conducting research and draft reports
- Performing ad hoc duties and assisting in the production.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 25 June 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our website at [URL Removed]
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Computer literacy in the MS Office Suite
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric