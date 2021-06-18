Data Business Analyst – Semi Remote Contract – R600 – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A multinational corporate luxury motor company is currently seeking to hire a highly skilled Data Business Analyst to join their team. This role comes with flexibility to rotate from Office and home. You will be required to implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- 5 years overall BA experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc.)
- Knowledge of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of QlikView from a user perspective
- Knowledge of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Managing business processes
- Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirement
