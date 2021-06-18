Data Business Analyst – Semi Remote Contract – R600 – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A multinational corporate luxury motor company is currently seeking to hire a highly skilled Data Business Analyst to join their team. This role comes with flexibility to rotate from Office and home. You will be required to implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements.

If you are a self-starter, with strong interpersonal and communication skills, and would like to join this dynamic environment

Requirements:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

5 years overall BA experience

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc.)

Knowledge of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

Knowledge of QlikView from a user perspective

Knowledge of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

Managing business processes

Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirement

Reference Number for this position is LN53160 which is a Contract position based in Semi Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600-R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

