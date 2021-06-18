Data Scientist Specialist (Corporate)

Client is looking for a Data Scientist Specialist in the Financial Industry

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise Wide Risk Management Framework and internal Barclays Policies and Policy Standards. Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.

The overall function of the Data Scientist role is to frame and solve business problems, and pursue business opportunities through a data-centric approach. This approach involves the analysis of big-data and to provide the framework and blueprints in order to design information solutions for various business areas. This will incorporate design aspects around the capture and cleaning of data; the analysis and interpretation of data; and the communication of insights and recommendations to various partners in IT and Business that will provide input into innovative or new solutions to business products and services.

Accountability: Frame Problem/Opportunity and Capture Data

Accountability: Analytics and Data Modeling

Accountability: Communication

B. Sc Computer Science or B.Com Informatics (Post Grad Preferable)

4 Years Technical Experience in Data Mapping, Modeling etc.

Experience in Eb Programming in HTML; CSS or Javascript

Knowledge & Skills: (Maximum of 6)

Hadoop; Java, Python, SQL; Hive and pig Skills

Knowledge of Data Mining, Machine Learning and text analysis

Knowledge of Excel, SAS, Matlab

Statistical Knowledge/Skill (Correlation, multivariate regression etc)

Communication and Presentations skills (Create story around data)

Flare; HighCharts; Amcharts; Google Visualization; APU Tableu Skills

