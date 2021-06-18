Full Stack Software Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Software Developer to join their dynamic team. Location:Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation Qualification:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Years of Experience:- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

– On premise virtualisation technology expertise – Experience in testing (manual or automated testing – Web and digital project experience advantageous – Agile working experience advantageous

Level of Experience:- Senior

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:- Solid experience in software development (i.e. Angular/Typescript/Java EE). – Sound experience working with database tools (i.e. PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2). – Should have experience in using RESTful web services using Java EE.- Use of CI/CD for continuous development (e.g. Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.). – Practical experience in UI/UX design and development. – Have knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka). – Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development. – Use of SonarQube tool. – Java 11+. – Java Enterprise Edition.- Angular, Typescript/ CSS

– Quarkus (Spring is advantageous). – Hibernate ORM, JPA.- Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2). – IBM MQ Server (Kafka advantageous). – Kubernetes.

– Git (Bitbucket).- CI/CD, Jenkins. – Test Driven Development. – JAX-RS API implementation. – Swagger documentation.- Agile Principles.

Generic Technical / Functional Skills:- Understanding of integration between different technologies – Coordination between development and support environments – Assisting with the business case – Planning and monitoring – Eliciting requirements – Requirements organisation – Translating and simplifying requirements – Requirements management and communication – Requirements analysis- Understanding of integration between different technologies – Coordination between development and support environments – Assisting with the business case – Planning and monitoring – Eliciting requirements – Requirements organisation – Translating and simplifying requirements – Requirements management and communication – Requirements analysis- Assist with identification and management of risks – Convert abstract business requirements to executable software.- Work and collaborate in a BizDevOps team with Atlassian tools (i.e. JIRA, Confluence). – Experience in refining business user stories to definition of ready.- Development and maintenance on business applications.

Responsibilities:- Development and maintenance on platform/application – Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner – Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirement

