Fullstack Developer

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Developer with excellent attention to detail and a strong team player who is curious and organised.

Expected proficiencies:

HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)

SASS to CSS pre-processing

NPM, NuGet and automation tools like Grunt

Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React Riot, and JQuery

Uses React and ReactNative with some legacy Riot implementations

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX/REST/JSON (Single Page Applications)

Good understanding of using and setting up IIS

User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted) and sanitisation

Must know C# and Razor

Versioning and Git

Based in Visual Studio/Code with MVC or Umbraco CMS integration experience would be beneficial

Daily tasks:

Setting up Umbraco environments

Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This means you will translate the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application

Develop new user-facing features and patterns

Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems)

Plan and develop project and campaign specific functionality and how it is managed server side

API integrations into CMS

Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, troubleshoot problems with the Consultants.

Optimize applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Front-end into CMS integration

Work with tickets in JIRA, attend standups, be accountable for your tasks

Problem solving

Desired Skills:

Fullstack Developer

HTML5

Bootstrap 4

SASS

NPM

NuGet

Grunt

JavaScript

React Riot

JQuery

React

ReactNative

AJAX

REST

JSON

IIS

C#

Razor

Versioning

Git

MVC

Umbraco

API integrations

Jira

attention to detail

MVC Framework

Full Stack Development

CSS3

Javascript Framework

HTML5 Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A solid company that delivers impactful digital experiences that push brand performance and guarantee results to their clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position