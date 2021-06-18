Our client is looking for a Fullstack Developer with excellent attention to detail and a strong team player who is curious and organised.
Expected proficiencies:
- HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)
- SASS to CSS pre-processing
- NPM, NuGet and automation tools like Grunt
- Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React Riot, and JQuery
- Uses React and ReactNative with some legacy Riot implementations
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX/REST/JSON (Single Page Applications)
- Good understanding of using and setting up IIS
- User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted) and sanitisation
- Must know C# and Razor
- Versioning and Git
- Based in Visual Studio/Code with MVC or Umbraco CMS integration experience would be beneficial
Daily tasks:
- Setting up Umbraco environments
- Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This means you will translate the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application
- Develop new user-facing features and patterns
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems)
- Plan and develop project and campaign specific functionality and how it is managed server side
- API integrations into CMS
- Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, troubleshoot problems with the Consultants.
- Optimize applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
- Front-end into CMS integration
- Work with tickets in JIRA, attend standups, be accountable for your tasks
- Problem solving
Desired Skills:
- Fullstack Developer
- HTML5
- Bootstrap 4
- SASS
- NPM
- NuGet
- Grunt
- JavaScript
- React Riot
- JQuery
- React
- ReactNative
- AJAX
- REST
- JSON
- IIS
- C#
- Razor
- Versioning
- Git
- MVC
- Umbraco
- API integrations
- Jira
- attention to detail
- MVC Framework
- Full Stack Development
- CSS3
- Javascript Framework
- HTML5 Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A solid company that delivers impactful digital experiences that push brand performance and guarantee results to their clients.