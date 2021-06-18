Fullstack Developer

Jun 18, 2021

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Developer with excellent attention to detail and a strong team player who is curious and organised.

Expected proficiencies:

  • HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)
  • SASS to CSS pre-processing
  • NPM, NuGet and automation tools like Grunt
  • Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React Riot, and JQuery
  • Uses React and ReactNative with some legacy Riot implementations
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX/REST/JSON (Single Page Applications)
  • Good understanding of using and setting up IIS
  • User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted) and sanitisation
  • Must know C# and Razor
  • Versioning and Git
  • Based in Visual Studio/Code with MVC or Umbraco CMS integration experience would be beneficial

Daily tasks:

  • Setting up Umbraco environments
  • Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This means you will translate the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application
  • Develop new user-facing features and patterns
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems)
  • Plan and develop project and campaign specific functionality and how it is managed server side
  • API integrations into CMS
  • Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, troubleshoot problems with the Consultants.
  • Optimize applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
  • Front-end into CMS integration
  • Work with tickets in JIRA, attend standups, be accountable for your tasks
  • Problem solving

Desired Skills:

  • Fullstack Developer
  • HTML5
  • Bootstrap 4
  • SASS
  • NPM
  • NuGet
  • Grunt
  • JavaScript
  • React Riot
  • JQuery
  • React
  • ReactNative
  • AJAX
  • REST
  • JSON
  • IIS
  • C#
  • Razor
  • Versioning
  • Git
  • MVC
  • Umbraco
  • API integrations
  • Jira
  • attention to detail
  • MVC Framework
  • Full Stack Development
  • CSS3
  • Javascript Framework
  • HTML5 Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A solid company that delivers impactful digital experiences that push brand performance and guarantee results to their clients.

