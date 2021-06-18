Intermediate Java Developer

Jun 18, 2021

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years Java development experience
  • Software development within SDLC
  • Unit Testing
  • Data modelling and design of database structures

Technical Skills:

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
  • Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JQuery
  • JAXB
  • SOAP Web services
  • Message Driven Beans
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
  • Formal Java qualification

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Highly reputable Insurance company seeks to employ a skilled, dynamic and charasmatic Java Developer.

