Intermediate Java Developer

Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years Java development experience
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
Technical Skills:
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JQuery
- JAXB
- SOAP Web services
- Message Driven Beans
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
Qualifications:
- Matric
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Highly reputable Insurance company seeks to employ a skilled, dynamic and charasmatic Java Developer.