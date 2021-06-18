IT Network Technician at AMC Classic (Pty) Ltd

A job opportunity exists for a Network Technician at the AMC Support Centre in Lansdowne, Cape Town. The position reports to the IT Operations Manager

Purpose of the Position: To ensure efficiency in the network for users at AMC, to optimise the quality of their telecommunications tools, and to offer technical assistance on network issues and to do network administration.

Minimum Requirements

Drivers licence

Network specialist certificate or diploma – A+ Technical, N+ Networking

Competencies Required

Understanding of PC and network knowledge

1+ years industry experience

knowledge of Microsoft products

self motivated and hard working

good interpersonal skills

problem solving approach, methodical and patient

assertive

uses initiative, eager to learn, inquisitive and grasps new concepts easily

Special Requirements

The position requires some shift work, overtime and standby

Some driving is required

There may be some remote work and some office work

Please apply by: Submitting your CV by e-mail: [Email Address Removed] ;

web: [URL Removed]

Closing Date: 12:00 on Wednesday 23 June 2021

No late applications – no exceptions

Should anyone wish to discuss their suitability in terms of experience or salary, you are invited to do so. As with any position, only applicants meeting the specified criteria will be considered and a short-listing process will be in place. Appointments are made in line with our employment equity plan.

In line with our Recruitment Policy, applicants will first be considered from AMC Classic staff, then AMC Cookware staff, thereafter contract or temporary staff and then external people. However, anyone wishing to have their application considered needs to submit it before the closing date.

Due to the volume of applications received, we are only able to correspond with shortlisted candidates. If you have not been contacted within 30 days of the closing date of this position, kindly accept that your application was not successful.

Please note that the company will not pay relocation costs to Cape Town. This position is therefore most suitable for someone who currently resides within easy commuting distance of Lansdowne

Desired Skills:

Network specialist certificate

Drivers Licence

Knowledge of Microsoft Products

Methodical

problem solving approach

A+ Technical

N+ Networking

Understanding of PC and Network Knowledge

Good interpersonal skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

AMC Classic is 52 years old and known for our high quality stainless steel waterless cookware which manufactured in Atlantis.

The workplace is pleasant and friendly.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid subsidy

pension fund contribution

pleasant and friendly workplace

Learn more/Apply for this position