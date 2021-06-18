Java Full Stack Developer

Jun 18, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Java Full Stack Developer – UVDM to join their dynamic team.

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Years of Experience:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Level of Experience:

  • Senior

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS (Beneficial)
  • Webpack (Beneficial)
  • Sonarqube (Beneficial)

Generic Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

