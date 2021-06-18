An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Java Full Stack Developer – UVDM to join their dynamic team.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Years of Experience:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level of Experience:
- Senior
Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS (Beneficial)
- Webpack (Beneficial)
- Sonarqube (Beneficial)
Generic Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
For Further Info Apply Today !!
