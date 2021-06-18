Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer

Jun 18, 2021

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of experience :

  • +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • Any experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer is a big plus

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Relevant IT Degree

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures
  • Experience with Containers e.g. Docker
  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such :Java, Javascript, HTML5, CSS, Git and Maven
  • Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React
  • Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Added advantage:

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)
  • Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
  • Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT
  • Experience with GitOps workflow
  • Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Qualifications advantage:

  • Any cloud developer certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP are a big plus

Responsibilities:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

