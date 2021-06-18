Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of experience :

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

Any experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer is a big plus

Minimum Qualification Required:

Relevant IT Degree

Technical / Functional Skills:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures

Experience with Containers e.g. Docker

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such :Java, Javascript, HTML5, CSS, Git and Maven

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Added advantage:

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Qualifications advantage:

Any cloud developer certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP are a big plus

Responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

