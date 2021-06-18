NET Developer job requirements and qualifications
We are looking for experienced and ambitious ASP.Net (C#) Developer to join our team. As a
.NET Developer, the candidate will be involved in design, development, coding, customization,
configuration, testing, and deployment for our internal systems.
.NET Developer duties and responsibilities
- Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions for handling
development tasks.
- Prepare tests and documentations for applications being developed, as well as assisting
other developers with testings.
- Assist in enhancing the existing .NET systems by analyzing existing source code, and
identifying areas for modification and improvement
- Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to users.
.NET Developer requirements and qualifications
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with programming
experience
- Thorough knowledge of ASP.NET development, with the C# programming language, and
over 3 years’ experience.
- Knowledge of JavaScript & its libraries is a must
- Knowledge and experience of MVC development technique is a must
- Exposure to, or experience with, DevExpress will be a massive advantage.
- Thorough understanding of database systems, especially SQL Server.
- Strong background in object-oriented development.
- Experience with APIs and SDKs is a must
- Experience with concurrent development and version control systems (Git)
- Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.
NB: Candidate must expect to do a practical test
Desired Skills:
- C# programming language
- JavaScript
- DevExpress
- version control systems
- APIs and SDKs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree