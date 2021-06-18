.NET Developer

NET Developer job requirements and qualifications

We are looking for experienced and ambitious ASP.Net (C#) Developer to join our team. As a

.NET Developer, the candidate will be involved in design, development, coding, customization,

configuration, testing, and deployment for our internal systems.

.NET Developer duties and responsibilities

  • Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions for handling

development tasks.

  • Prepare tests and documentations for applications being developed, as well as assisting

other developers with testings.

  • Assist in enhancing the existing .NET systems by analyzing existing source code, and

identifying areas for modification and improvement

  • Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to users.

.NET Developer requirements and qualifications

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with programming

experience

  • Thorough knowledge of ASP.NET development, with the C# programming language, and

over 3 years’ experience.

  • Knowledge of JavaScript & its libraries is a must
  • Knowledge and experience of MVC development technique is a must
  • Exposure to, or experience with, DevExpress will be a massive advantage.
  • Thorough understanding of database systems, especially SQL Server.
  • Strong background in object-oriented development.
  • Experience with APIs and SDKs is a must
  • Experience with concurrent development and version control systems (Git)
  • Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.

NB: Candidate must expect to do a practical test

Desired Skills:

  • C# programming language
  • JavaScript
  • DevExpress
  • version control systems
  • APIs and SDKs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

