.NET Developer

NET Developer job requirements and qualifications

We are looking for experienced and ambitious ASP.Net (C#) Developer to join our team. As a

.NET Developer, the candidate will be involved in design, development, coding, customization,

configuration, testing, and deployment for our internal systems.

.NET Developer duties and responsibilities

Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions for handling

development tasks.

Prepare tests and documentations for applications being developed, as well as assisting

other developers with testings.

Assist in enhancing the existing .NET systems by analyzing existing source code, and

identifying areas for modification and improvement

Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to users.

.NET Developer requirements and qualifications

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with programming

experience

Thorough knowledge of ASP.NET development, with the C# programming language, and

over 3 years’ experience.

Knowledge of JavaScript & its libraries is a must

Knowledge and experience of MVC development technique is a must

Exposure to, or experience with, DevExpress will be a massive advantage.

Thorough understanding of database systems, especially SQL Server.

Strong background in object-oriented development.

Experience with APIs and SDKs is a must

Experience with concurrent development and version control systems (Git)

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.

NB: Candidate must expect to do a practical test

Desired Skills:

C# programming language

JavaScript

DevExpress

version control systems

APIs and SDKs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position