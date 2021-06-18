An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Network Security Specialist
to join their dynamic team.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- Network Security Certification (a must)
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment
Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role Tasks:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)
tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
Functional Skills:
- Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
- Quality Management
- Mentoring
- Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
- ITPM process knowled
- ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).Technical Skills:
Professional experience in Network Security at large companies.
- Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends
- Trend Micro TippingPoint Expert Certification (a must)
Desired Skills:
- Incident Management
- Change Management
- JAVA
- Agile
- Network security
- Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma