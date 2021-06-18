Network Security Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Network Security Specialist

to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

Network Security Certification (a must)

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

TIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment

Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role Tasks:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)

tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Functional Skills:

Deep ITSM knowledge

Experience in Operations and structure teams

Functional knowledge

Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes

AGILE Project Management knowledge

JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial

Quality Management

Mentoring

Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.

ITPM process knowled

ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).

Technical Skills:

Professional experience in Network Security at large companies. Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends

Trend Micro TippingPoint Expert Certification (a must)

Desired Skills:

Incident Management

Change Management

JAVA

Agile

Network security

Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

