Network Security Specialist

Jun 18, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Network Security Specialist

to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • Network Security Certification (a must)
  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment

Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role Tasks:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)

tickets as identified

  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Functional Skills:

  • Deep ITSM knowledge
  • Experience in Operations and structure teams
  • Functional knowledge

Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

  • AGILE Project Management knowledge
  • JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
  • Quality Management
  • Mentoring
  • Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
  • ITPM process knowled
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
  • AGILE Project Management knowledge
  • JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
  • Quality Management
  • Mentoring
  • Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
  • ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).Technical Skills:
    Professional experience in Network Security at large companies.
  • Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends
  • Knowledge of current network architectures, solutions and trends
  • Trend Micro TippingPoint Expert Certification (a must)
  • Network Security Certification (a must)

Desired Skills:

  • Incident Management
  • Change Management
  • JAVA
  • Agile
  • Network security
  • Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position