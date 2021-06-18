PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Data-driven Software Solutions company seeks a creative and forward-thinking PHP Developer to join its team supporting digital solutions used by thousands locally and internationally. Working with various local automotive platforms, you will support a client base of leading automotive retailers. Your role will include maintaining and developing the business platform while working closely with Marketing, Data and Call Centre teams. You will need to be familiar with code deployment via GIT and be able to respond to tickets for support, maintenance and development using Zendesk. You will require at least 2 years relevant experience, strong PHP and tech skills in jQuery, RESTful Web Services, HTML, CSS & MySQL. Any Laravel & Bootstrap will prove [URL Removed] least 2 Years relevant experience.

PHP

jQuery

RESTful Web Services

HTML

CSS

GIT

MySQL

Zendesk

Advantageous

Laravel

Solid comprehension of Bootstrap.

