RPA Software Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you want to play an integral part in shaping the digital workforce of the future, then our client wants you as their next Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer. Your core role will be to modernize and automate manual business operations from requirements gathering & process documentation to development, testing & deployment. You should possess a relevant IT-related Degree/Diploma with pure Maths in High School with a pass rate of 50% or more, at least 2 years SQL & 3 years SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL & a solid understanding of workflow design principles. Your tech toolset should also include: XML, JSON, Scripting with Python/Perl/Visual Basic/Shell. Remote work will be on offer. Only SA citizens may apply.DUTIES:

Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.

Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the Automation space.

Carry out Development, Unit as well as End-to-end Testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation.

Contribute end to end with a Dev/Ops approach to RPA and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.

Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA technologies.

Support internal and external customers by developing, testing and deploying automation solutions using RPA technologies.

Work with customers to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow proper workflow design.

Develop and document the design of the automated workflow.

Participate in Functional Testing.

Work with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in Process re-engineering and Change Management planning efforts.

Support investigation and remediation of production level issues.

Support production deployments processes and performance testing.

Ensure quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing.

Assist in testing and UAT efforts.

Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.

Participate in design and peer reviews.

Conduct demos for RPA stewards and business stakeholders.

Support skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.

Communicate and collaborate effectively within RPA team, Remote team, and all Supporting teams.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

IT-related Degree or Diploma with pure Maths in high school with 50% and above pass rate (preference will be given for someone who went to a technical school (HTS).

Experience/Skills

Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL.

At least 2 years SQL.

XML, and JSON.

Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script.

Solid understanding of workflow design principles.

Extensive experience with SQL database.

Enterprise software development methodologies.

Bonus –

End To End solution support experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.

