Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Years of Experience:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of Experience:

Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

MS Azure:

Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trendsWebsites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

For Further Info Apply Today!!

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Cloud Architecture

Container Architecture

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

REST

SQL

NoSQL

Azure Kubernetes Services

IoT-Hub

Event-Hub

Service Bus

Stream Analytics

code Architecture

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position