Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

Jun 18, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:
IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
  • AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Years of Experience:

  • +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of Experience:

  • Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
  • Experience with:
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:
Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

  • MS Azure:
  • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Understanding of:

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trendsWebsites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Responsibilities:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

For Further Info Apply Today!!

Desired Skills:

  • CI/CD
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Container Architecture
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • REST
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Azure Kubernetes Services
  • IoT-Hub
  • Event-Hub
  • Service Bus
  • Stream Analytics
  • code Architecture
  • Azure

