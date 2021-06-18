An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
IT degree or diploma.
Qualifications advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
- AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design
Years of Experience:
- +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Level of Experience:
- Expert
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trendsWebsites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.
Responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
For Further Info Apply Today!!
Desired Skills:
- CI/CD
- Cloud Architecture
- Container Architecture
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- REST
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Azure Kubernetes Services
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- code Architecture
- Azure