Senior Data Specialist (2 Years FTC) AGINCOURT

A Senior Data Specialist (2 Years Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s AGINCOURT division in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Background

The Agincourt data infrastructure supports an exceptional health and population data resource resulting from two decades of health and socio-demographic surveillance, a form of longitudinal population registration, coupled with observational and intervention studies along the life course

These involve collaborations with an interdisciplinary network of leading global scientists

The successful candidate will join a talented and hardworking team addressing some of the country and regions most pressing health and development challenges

Work links closely to leading R&D networks

Personal academic and professional development is encouraged.

The MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit is an exceptional health and population research centre in the Wits School of public health

The school has several strong divisions including epidemiology and Biostatistics, and a sister Demography and Population studies programme

Main purpose of the job

To contribute to the development and maintenance of an extensive archive of scientific data

Location

Agincourt- Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)

Key performance areas

To manage and contribute to the expansion of complex temporal research database, including;

– Developing scripts and applications for temporal integrity checking, data cleaning and extraction

– Establishing routine quality checks on databases to ensure excellent data quality

– Participating in the maintenance, tuning, and implementation of network systems

Contribute to the development and maintenance of an extensive archive of scientific data

Apply new data management methods

Performing analysis to assess the quality of the data

Contribute to tuning the data system to enhance the measurement of key indicators and efficiency of the overall system

Transfer data into a new format to make it more appropriate for analysis

Required minimum education and training

Masters OR Honours Degree in Computer Science/Epidemiology/Demography/Information Technology/Bioinformatics/Statistics or related field

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with higher attention to detail

Development, maintenance, and administration of relational databases hosted on Microsoft SQL Server or MySQL

Software development experience using a range of tools and programming languages including C# and Visual basic

Management of large and complex datasets

Good data management skills

Proficiency with a commonly recognized statistical package e.g., Stata, R, or SAS

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and to support scientific investigations across disciplines

Experience with academic writing and publication will be an advantage

Valid South African Drivers license

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of 2 years Data management experience

Working experience in a low- or middle-income country

*When applying – please include the following documentation:

A cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your interest and suitability for the position.

A detailed CV including three contactable referees.

Certified qualifications and transcript

Certified ID copy and drivers license

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 24 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

