Senior Data Specialist (2 Years FTC)Wits AGINCOURT

A Senior Data Specialist (2 Years Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s AGINCOURT division in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.
Background
- The Agincourt data infrastructure supports an exceptional health and population data resource resulting from two decades of health and socio-demographic surveillance, a form of longitudinal population registration, coupled with observational and intervention studies along the life course
- These involve collaborations with an interdisciplinary network of leading global scientists
- The successful candidate will join a talented and hardworking team addressing some of the country and regions most pressing health and development challenges
- Work links closely to leading R&D networks
- Personal academic and professional development is encouraged.
- The MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit is an exceptional health and population research centre in the Wits School of public health
- The school has several strong divisions including epidemiology and Biostatistics, and a sister Demography and Population studies program
Main purpose of the job
- To contribute to the development and maintenance of an extensive archive of scientific data
Location
- Agincourt- Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)
Key performance areas
- To manage and contribute to the expansion of complex temporal research database, including; Developing scripts and applications for temporal integrity checking, data cleaning, and extraction Establishing routine quality checks on databases to ensure excellent data quality Participating in the maintenance, tuning, and implementation of network systems
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of an extensive archive of scientific data
- Apply “new data” management methods
- Performing analysis to assess the quality of the data
- Contribute to tuning the data system to enhance the measurement of key indicators and efficiency of the overall system
- Transfer data into a new format to make it more appropriate for analysis
Required minimum education and training
- Masters or Honours Degree in Computer Science/Epidemiology/Demography/Information Technology/Bioinformatics/Statistics or related field
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with higher attention to detail
- Development, maintenance, and administration of relational databases hosted on Microsoft SQL Server or MySQL
- Software development experience using a range of tools and programming languages including C# and Visual basic
- Management of large and complex datasets
- Good data management skills
- Proficiency with a commonly recognized statistical package e.g., Stata, R, or SAS
- Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and to support scientific investigations across disciplines
- Experience with academic writing and publication will be an advantage
- Valid South African Drivers license
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum of 2 years Data management experience
- Working experience in a low- or middle-income country
NB: When applying – please include the following documentation:
- A cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your interest and suitability for the position.
- A detailed CV including three contactable referees.
- Certified qualifications and transcript
- Certified ID copy and drivers license
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 24 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
