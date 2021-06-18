Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Years of Experience:

+6 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer

+3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of Experience:

Expert

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:

At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with C# or related .NET technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and

Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),

Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft

Azure solutions

Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub

Experience with Databases Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Troubleshooting

Responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

