Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist

Jun 18, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

  • IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
  • AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Years of Experience:

  • +6 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer
  • +3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of Experience:

  • Expert

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with C# or related .NET technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):
  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and
  • Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),
  • Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
  • Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft
  • Azure solutions
  • Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
  • Experience with Databases Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with:
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
  • Troubleshooting

Responsibilities:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

  
