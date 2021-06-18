An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- IT degree or diploma.
Qualifications advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
- AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design
Years of Experience:
- +6 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer
- +3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Level of Experience:
- Expert
Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:
- At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with C# or related .NET technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and
- Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),
- Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft
- Azure solutions
- Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
- Experience with Databases Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Troubleshooting
Responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
For Further Info Apply Today!!!
Desired Skills:
- c#
- .NET
- Cloud Architecture
- Container Architecture
- Azure Kubernetes Services
- AKS
- AZURE
- CI/CD
- Azure DevOps
- Terraform
- Ansible
- L
- Linux VMs
- OAuth2
- OpenID
- Event Hubs
- Service Bus
- Sql
- Nosql
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Applications
- REST
- GIT