Senior Java Developer / Cloud Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer / Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years Of Experience:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Engineer or Cloud Architect

Minimum Qualification Required:

Relevant IT Degree

Technical / Functional Skills:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as :Java, Javascript, HTML5,CSS,Git and Maven

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Added advantage:

Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Qualifications advantage:

Any cloud developer or architect certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP is a big plus

Responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

Java

Microservices

Cloud Architectures

Docker

Azure AKS

AWS EKS

Kubernetes

Front end

Back end

Javascript

HTML5

CSS

Git

Maven

GitOps

AzureDevops

Jenkins

Terraform

Kafka

MQTT

SQL

RESTful

Angular

React

Karma

Jasmine

Postman

Newman

Cypress

Selenium

JUnit

Jest

Spring

JaveEE

Scrum

Azure

AWS

GCP

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position