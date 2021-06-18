An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading Power vehicles have a Fantastic opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer / Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years Of Experience:
- +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Engineer or Cloud Architect
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Relevant IT Degree
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as :Java, Javascript, HTML5,CSS,Git and Maven
- Experience with GitOps workflow
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)
- Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
- Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT
- Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).
- Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.
Added advantage:
- Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
Qualifications advantage:
- Any cloud developer or architect certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP is a big plus
Responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
