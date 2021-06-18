Senior .NET Developer

Jun 18, 2021

Our client is looking for a driven self starter to join their dynamic team.

Requirements

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma
  • 8+ years’ experience developing web applications
  • Experience with Programming Fundamentals, C#, MVC, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL
  • Develop database-driven web applications

Responsibilities

  • Web development (Backend and Frontend)
  • Involved in the entire SDLC
  • Develop software according to briefs
  • Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
  • Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • ASP.Net
  • T-SQL
  • SQL
  • Full Stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

