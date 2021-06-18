Senior .NET Developer

Our client is looking for a driven self starter to join their dynamic team.

Requirements

Relevant Degree / Diploma

8+ years’ experience developing web applications

Experience with Programming Fundamentals, C#, MVC, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL

Develop database-driven web applications

Responsibilities

Web development (Backend and Frontend)

Involved in the entire SDLC

Develop software according to briefs

Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines

Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines

Desired Skills:

C#

MVC

Entity Framework

ASP.Net

T-SQL

SQL

Full Stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

