Senior .NET Developer

Our client is looking for a driven self starter to join their dynamic team.
Requirements
- Relevant Degree / Diploma
- 8+ years’ experience developing web applications
- Experience with Programming Fundamentals, C#, MVC, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL
- Develop database-driven web applications
Responsibilities
- Web development (Backend and Frontend)
- Involved in the entire SDLC
- Develop software according to briefs
- Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
- Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- ASP.Net
- T-SQL
- SQL
- Full Stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma