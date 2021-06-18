Senior Software Developer (C#/SQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you want to play an integral part in shaping the digital workforce of the future, then our client wants your coding expertise, ability to inspire positive work ethic & drive to providing exceptional service, to their team as their next Senior Software Developer. Your core role will be to write, test & troubleshoot programs, maintaining and modifying software solutions and developing & testing software applications and enhancements, defining test cases and obtaining signoffs. You must have Grade 12/Matric, a relevant tertiary qualification, at least 7 years Software Development experience and your tech toolset should include: C# 6/7, SQL, SOA, SOAP/REST, OOP, SOLID Design Principles, TDD, Git and Scrum/Kanban. Remote work will be on offer. Only SA citizens may apply.DUTIES:

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes.

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (Unit Testing and SIT) and work with Testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with Operations team.

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with Operations to foster a DevOps culture.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills

7 or more years Software Development experience.

Knowledge of / Experience

C# 6/7.

Transforming business processes into automated solutions.

SOA e.g., SOAP or REST.

SQL.

Integration frameworks and techniques.

OO principals and design fundamentals.

Design patterns.

Design Principles e.g., SOLID.

TDD.

Git.

Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban.

Advantageous

Knowledge of / Experience with RPA or AI.

WCF.

CleanCode.

JavaScript / JSON.

ALM e.g., Atlassian / TFS / VSTS.

XML.

BPMN.

UML.

RPA e.g., UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion.

ATTRIBUTES:

Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.

Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic and arousing a strong desire to succeed amongst team members.

Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others.

Displays passion in actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position