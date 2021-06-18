Solutions Architect

8+ years’ experience in pre-sales, consulting, operational experience in Retail & CPG or Financial or Mining and Health or Public Sector.
Relevant 3-year Degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology, Engineering, Computer Sciences or BCom.
Postgraduate qualification in ICT or MBA would be advantageous.
Apply a thorough understanding of the business operating models, business imperatives, trends and challenges and works off an industry framework to put solutions into context of known industry trends and/or issues
- Conduct in-depth client needs assessments to identify new solution opportunities and refine existing offerings
- Coordinate the conceptualisation and development of new strategic initiatives, as well as, new solutions opportunities in support of strategic imperatives
- Perform research of key strategic and solution initiatives as well as solution concepts, identification of key issues, management of customer research, analysis, and development of comprehensive business cases and vertical market solution concepts
- Ensure that the vertical’s framework, market, solutions and competitive information remains current and that all constituents are up-to-date
- Responsible for analysing market needs, vertical’s solutions portfolio and go-to-market/go-to customer approach with a focus on identifying new growth opportunities and solutions for company customers
- Support special projects, participation in preparing proposals and bids, solutions and marketing initiatives designed to increase sales and enhance client retention
- Articulate the business Enterprise vision on technologies and solutions towards the customer; position the company Enterprise as thought leader on key technological developments
