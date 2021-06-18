Splunk Developer at sabenza IT

Jun 18, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 5-8 years

Minimum Qualification: IT Business Analysis(Diploma/Degree)

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off
  • Generic Technical/Functional skills:
  • Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical/Functional skills:

  • Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
  • Skill: Splunk
  • Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards.
  • Implements integration with external systems.
  • Builds advanced visualizations
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk
  • Data Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

Desired Skills:

  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL)
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards

