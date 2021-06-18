Splunk Developer at sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 5-8 years

Minimum Qualification: IT Business Analysis(Diploma/Degree)

Tasks and responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Generic Technical/Functional skills:

Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical/Functional skills:

Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions

Skill: Splunk

Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards.

Implements integration with external systems.

Builds advanced visualizations

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.

Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience

Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk

Data Ingest & configuration preferred

Amazon Web Services experience required

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

Desired Skills:

Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL)

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards

