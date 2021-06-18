Splunk Developer at sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 5-8 years
Minimum Qualification: IT Business Analysis(Diploma/Degree)
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
- Generic Technical/Functional skills:
- Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical/Functional skills:
- Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
- Skill: Splunk
- Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards.
- Implements integration with external systems.
- Builds advanced visualizations
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
- Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk
- Data Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands
Desired Skills:
