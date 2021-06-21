Position: Data Scientist
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R500K
Description:
- An E-commerce Technology that builds a suite of tools to help global brands increase revenue and improve marketing is seeking a Data Scientist to join the team and lead Data projects within the organisation.
- Your role will revolve around designing and creating ML algorithms using Python, working with Big Data and NoSQL architecture, and you’ll be responsible for modelling huge amounts of complex data and shaping the use of Data within the business moving forwards.
- The company are ideally looking for a competent all-around Data professional – someone who can specialise in Data Science & AI but also be involved in Data Engineering and Spatial Analytics.
The data scientist in the property and spatial analytics function will have the following responsibilities:
- Delivering on analytical projects and creating value for customers timeously
- Investigation and development of new models to generate value for stakeholders from user behaviour through the company products
- Prototyping new predictive models & products with a philosophy of quick turnaround and failing fast
- Interpretable visualisations, reports and presentations to showcase the value of predictive models & products
- Ad hoc queries relating to predictive models & products
- Investigation, design and implementation of improvements to existing predictive models & analytical products in the property and spatial analytics spaces
- Documenting and general maintenance of predictive models & products
- Create and deliver value towards the greater team and company vision
Requirements:
- BCom/BSc Honours in Statistics, Mathematics or Computer Science (must have proven statistical model building experience) – preferably Master’s degree
- 2 – 5 Years relevant experience
- Minimum 2 years PQE
- EE position
Technical skills:
Above average ability to work with analyse interpret and report on data
Knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques as well as the practical application of these techniques
R, Python,SQL experience and SAS Base
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Analyse and Interpret and Report on Data
- Statistical Concepts and Techniques
- Praticial Application
- R
- Python
- SAS Base
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree