DATA SCIENTIST

Location: Bryanston

An E-commerce Technology that builds a suite of tools to help global brands increase revenue and improve marketing is seeking a Data Scientist to join the team and lead Data projects within the organisation.

Your role will revolve around designing and creating ML algorithms using Python, working with Big Data and NoSQL architecture, and you’ll be responsible for modelling huge amounts of complex data and shaping the use of Data within the business moving forwards.

The company are ideally looking for a competent all-around Data professional – someone who can specialise in Data Science & AI but also be involved in Data Engineering and Spatial Analytics.

The data scientist in the property and spatial analytics function will have the following responsibilities:

Delivering on analytical projects and creating value for customers timeously

Investigation and development of new models to generate value for stakeholders from user behaviour through the company products

Prototyping new predictive models & products with a philosophy of quick turnaround and failing fast

Interpretable visualisations, reports and presentations to showcase the value of predictive models & products

Ad hoc queries relating to predictive models & products

Investigation, design and implementation of improvements to existing predictive models & analytical products in the property and spatial analytics spaces

Documenting and general maintenance of predictive models & products

Create and deliver value towards the greater team and company vision

Requirements:

BCom/BSc Honours in Statistics, Mathematics or Computer Science (must have proven statistical model building experience) – preferably Master’s degree

2 – 5 Years relevant experience

Minimum 2 years PQE

EE position

Technical skills:

Above average ability to work with analyse interpret and report on data

Knowledge of statistical concepts and techniques as well as the practical application of these techniques

R, Python,SQL experience and SAS Base

