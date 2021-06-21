Intermediate to Senior Full Stack developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client is looking for a Full Stack Microsoft .NET Web Developer, with strong MSSQL Database Knowledge. That has a passion to work with a dynamic team in delivering our leading cloud-based SaaS Web and Mobile products.As a developer delivering web solutions, you will play a vital role in contributing to our existing team of developers. Your role will be influential in guiding, contributing and development of a variety of technically challenging projects. Your role will be to provide architectural direction into our scalable web-based solutions deployed in a large cloud environment, as well as play an influential role in implementing leading technologies. You will be responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting our solutions.

Design, implement and maintain world-class web applications and workflows using C# .NET as well as other technologies such as Angular, JQuery, Bootstrap, HTML5 and CSS3

Collaborate in a fast-paced team environment to understand, engineer, and deliver on business requirements

Strike a balance along the dimensions of feasibility, stability, scalability, and time-to-market when delivering solutions

Identify areas of technical debt, recommend and implement solutions

Work with multiple agile development teams that include testers, developers and DevOps

Minimum RequirementsQualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development or certification in Web and/or Front-end skills.

Experience

At least 5 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API)

Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, JSON and Micro-Services, SQL Server, HTML5, JavaScript, JQuery, CSS3 and SCSS

Must have strong UI/UX Design skills

Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL

Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state maInternagement)

Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering

High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns

Experience with AWS and/or Azure, understanding SaaS Cloud based concepts

CI/CD Tools (Octopus Deploy, Team City, Jenkins, Atlassian Pipelines)

Source Control, versioning and branching concepts

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

