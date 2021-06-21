Intermediate to Senior Full Stack developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client is looking for a Full Stack Microsoft .NET Web Developer, with strong MSSQL Database Knowledge. That has a passion to work with a dynamic team in delivering our leading cloud-based SaaS Web and Mobile products.As a developer delivering web solutions, you will play a vital role in contributing to our existing team of developers. Your role will be influential in guiding, contributing and development of a variety of technically challenging projects. Your role will be to provide architectural direction into our scalable web-based solutions deployed in a large cloud environment, as well as play an influential role in implementing leading technologies. You will be responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting our solutions.
- Design, implement and maintain world-class web applications and workflows using C# .NET as well as other technologies such as Angular, JQuery, Bootstrap, HTML5 and CSS3
- Collaborate in a fast-paced team environment to understand, engineer, and deliver on business requirements
- Strike a balance along the dimensions of feasibility, stability, scalability, and time-to-market when delivering solutions
- Identify areas of technical debt, recommend and implement solutions
- Work with multiple agile development teams that include testers, developers and DevOps
Minimum RequirementsQualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development or certification in Web and/or Front-end skills.
Experience
- At least 5 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API)
- Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, JSON and Micro-Services, SQL Server, HTML5, JavaScript, JQuery, CSS3 and SCSS
- Must have strong UI/UX Design skills
- Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL
- Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state maInternagement)
- Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering
- High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns
- Experience with AWS and/or Azure, understanding SaaS Cloud based concepts
- CI/CD Tools (Octopus Deploy, Team City, Jenkins, Atlassian Pipelines)
- Source Control, versioning and branching concepts
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund