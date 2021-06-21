iOS Developer

Job & Company Description:

A vital part of your role will be to create and maintain mobile applications. You will review designs, create prototypes, mockups and support entire application lifestyle.

Education:

Matric

IT related degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3 years solid iOS Development experience

Swift (iOS)

Java (Android)

JSON

SOAP

REST Web Services

MVC architecture

Reactive X or Rx

Agile

OOP

