Junior IT Engineer

IT Engineer

We are looking for an energetic and dynamic Junior IT Engineer to join operations in South Africa.

The Position:

Responsible for performing support activities with the range of corporate network infrastructure using software and hardware tools, internet techniques, hardware and system architecture as well as troubleshooting software and hardware problems.

Based in Bryanston with a pay range on offer between R10 000.00 to R15 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

South African with a valid ID – essential

Completed Matric

Own reliable transport with a valid Drivers License – essential

Completed IT Diploma – essential

MCSA / MCSE or relevant certification – essential

A+ / N+ – essential

Experience working in Technical Support – highly advantageous

Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities

Willingness to learn and stay current with new technologies

Responsibilities:

General IT Support

Remote IT Support

Service Monitoring

Server Monitoring

Anti-virus and Security Monitoring

Setting up email accounts

Microsoft Azure

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

Microsoft Azure

Email Accounts

Anti-Virus

Monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position