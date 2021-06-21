IT Engineer
We are looking for an energetic and dynamic Junior IT Engineer to join operations in South Africa.
The Position:
Responsible for performing support activities with the range of corporate network infrastructure using software and hardware tools, internet techniques, hardware and system architecture as well as troubleshooting software and hardware problems.
Based in Bryanston with a pay range on offer between R10 000.00 to R15 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- South African with a valid ID – essential
- Completed Matric
- Own reliable transport with a valid Drivers License – essential
- Completed IT Diploma – essential
- MCSA / MCSE or relevant certification – essential
- A+ / N+ – essential
- Experience working in Technical Support – highly advantageous
- Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities
- Willingness to learn and stay current with new technologies
Responsibilities:
- General IT Support
- Remote IT Support
- Service Monitoring
- Server Monitoring
- Anti-virus and Security Monitoring
- Setting up email accounts
- Microsoft Azure
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- Microsoft Azure
- Email Accounts
- Anti-Virus
- Monitoring
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma