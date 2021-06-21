SAM Analyst

Jun 21, 2021

6 Months contract with an option to extend
A Software Asset Manament Analyst that will be part of the renewal validation, documentation and closure process
Operational tasks/functions required

  • Contract management knowledge and experience
  • Execute sw asset request processes,
  • Provide project support
  • Define the SW Processes
  • Provide support on new sw acquisition,
  • Provide sw purchase reporting,
  • Create Software purchase upload sheet
  • Identify SW license life-cycle and expiry
  • Document SW Renewals required
  • Advise on software out of Maintenance and Warranty

Desired Skills:

  • Asset Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position