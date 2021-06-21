SAM Analyst

A SAM Analyst that will be responsible for the creation of an excel entitlement repository that will be uploaded to the SAM tool (once identified). Analyst may also support the upload process.

Operational tasks/functions required

Must have experience in drafting Effective License Position (ELP) for various publishers. This must include:

Gathering of Software and License information

Preparing and presenting of ELP report

Baselining the environment

Provide over and under-licensing report

Assist in Remediation exercises including

Contact Business units and users and drive ELP plan

Creating, actioning and presenting a Remediation Plan

Identifying and reporting on Remediation non-adherence

Prepare and distribute software reports

Identify & execute on software harvesting/optimisation opportunities,

Periodic sw reporting,

Software database management

project support

Define the SW Processes

Desired Skills:

ELP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position