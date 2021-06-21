A SAM Analyst that will be responsible for the creation of an excel entitlement repository that will be uploaded to the SAM tool (once identified). Analyst may also support the upload process.
Operational tasks/functions required
- Must have experience in drafting Effective License Position (ELP) for various publishers. This must include:
- Gathering of Software and License information
- Preparing and presenting of ELP report
- Baselining the environment
- Provide over and under-licensing report
- Assist in Remediation exercises including
- Contact Business units and users and drive ELP plan
- Creating, actioning and presenting a Remediation Plan
- Identifying and reporting on Remediation non-adherence
- Prepare and distribute software reports
- Identify & execute on software harvesting/optimisation opportunities,
- Periodic sw reporting,
- Software database management
- project support
- Define the SW Processes
Desired Skills:
- ELP
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree