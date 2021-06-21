Senior C# .Net Core Developer (Xamarin) – Pretoria – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have a passion for mobile development and the software craft? Are you the one who is eager to help and fix things when they get broken? If your answer is yes then this is the opportunity for you to do your best work in an amazing team with an industry-leading vision.

You will be working as part of an agile delivery team creating scalable and performant mobile experiences and be involved in product design and execution. This is definitely the next best step towards getting that gold achievement badge in your career. If you are confident of your skills, reach out to me today.

Requirements:

7 solid years’ experience using .Net Core

Xamarin/Xamarin Forms

.Net Core API’s (using C#)

Telemetry and logging tools

Atlassian Product Suite

Reference Number for this position is SZ51988 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company of R1m per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

