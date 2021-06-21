Senior Java Developer

Job & Company Description:

A continuously growing company within the banking industry is looking for a Java Developer to join a successful team providing software solutions to design, develop and implement solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

At least 3 – 5 years development experience

Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)

Java

J2EE

Hibernate

Spring (advantageous)

Websphere

Javascript

CSS

HTML

