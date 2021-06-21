Senior Java Developer

Job & Company Description:
A continuously growing company within the banking industry is looking for a Java Developer to join a successful team providing software solutions to design, develop and implement solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
At least 3 – 5 years development experience
Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)
Java
J2EE
Hibernate
Spring (advantageous)
Websphere
Javascript
CSS
HTML
