Senior Solutions Architect

The primary responsibility of the Solutions Architect is to consult with the client and work with internal teams to create strategies, transformational designs and the architectural vision for complex solutions that address the clients’ needs. They provide multi-technology consulting services on all aspects of application software, infrastructure and related technology components specific to the Customer Experience domain.

Provides primarily pre-sales technical support for the development and implementation of complex products/applications/solutions. Uses in-depth product knowledge to provide technical expertise to sales staff and the customer through sales and proposal presentations. Assists the sales staff in assessing potential application of company products to meet customer needs.

May create detailed design and implementation specific cations for complex products/applications/solutions. May build a proof-of-concept based on customer requirements to demonstrate feasibility of the application, often requiring rapid prototyping and/or proof of value for client.

Desired Skills:

Avaya

NICE

Verint

Genesys technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Key roles and responsibilities:

Contributes to the development of solution architectures in specific business, infrastructure, or functional areas.

Identifies and evaluates alternative architectures and the trade-offs in cost, performance, and scalability.

Produces specifications of cloud-based components, tiers, and interfaces, for translation into detailed designs using selected services and products.

Supports a change programme or project through the preparation of technical plans and application of design principles that comply with enterprise and solution architecture standards.

Takes responsibility for understanding client requirements, collecting data, delivering analysis and problem resolution.

Monitors the external environment to gather intelligence on emerging technologies.

Creates reports and technology roadmaps and shares knowledge and insights with others.

Design using appropriate modelling techniques following agreed architectures, design standards, patterns and methodology.

Creates multiple design views to address the concerns of the different stakeholders of the architecture and to handle both functional and non-functional requirements, including proof of concept (POC).

Reviews, verifies, and improves own designs against specifications.

Contribute to the development of new go to market services and contributes knowledge on relevant verticals.

Operate across both the technical levels within the enterprise architecture and the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.

Requirements

Academic qualifications and certifications:

Avaya, NICE, Verint, Genesys technology experience and design certifications.

Optional: Tertiary level – bachelor’s with 5 yrs experience; or post-graduate degree with at least 3 years’ experience in a consulting capacity

Experience required:

Solid experience working within the Customer Experience domain and related technologies.

Understanding of Cloud CX solutions and offerings highly advantageous – Amazon Connect, CX SaaS like Calabrio, SFDC, Pindrop.

Solid professional technical, IT or Operations experience within a large scale (preferably multi- national) technology services environment on the following areas: Networking, Cloud Infrastructure, Server, Storage and Virualization

Some Project or Program Management experience would be preferred but not essential

Proven client engagement and consulting experience coupled with solid experience in client needs assessment and change management

Proven experience in integrating the solution for the particular project with the business domain, enterprise concerns, industry standards, established patterns and best practices

Experience working in an Agile environment

Understanding of application development languages as an enabler to developing complete solutions – C#, Java, HTML5

Ability to integrate components of platforms through off-the-shelf connectors and/or bespoke development.

Knowledge, skills and attributes

Solid knowledge of multi-vendor service integrations and cross-functional software, OS’s and infrastructure designs

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written

Knowledgeable on how specific infrastructures and application software are deployed in line with relevant methodologies and frameworks

Ability to develop and leverage their knowledge of reference architectures

Ability to maintain knowledge of trends and development in technology domains

