Server Engineer

The Role

Essential functions: ICT has a team of server engineers, who ensure the server infrastructures of various clients (including internal ICT) are being maintained

A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced server support engineer.

The primary focus will be Microsoft and Linux related server environments. Experience required: Excellent communication, presentation, and relationship skills, emphasizing the ability to articulate advanced technical topics and build consensus among business and technical constituent

Project management skills and the ability to work without micromanagement by superiors

Self-starter with excellent organizational, administrative and interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Structured approach to problem solving

Ability to extract requirements from a user

Ability to manage customer expectations

Teamwork Readily shares knowledge and involves self in discussions and processes, contributing towards the teams objectives, displays a willingness to learn and adjust his/her views for the good of the team, together with the impact it has on the teams performance and delivery, fulfills team responsibilities, demonstrates personal commitment to the team.

Customer service Walking in the customers shoes, going the extra mile and meeting and managing expectations.

Delivering results Takes action that goes beyond job requirements in order to meet client expectations and achieve objectives, responds quickly, instills a sense of urgency and motivation to provide superior service and delivery in terms of responsiveness, efficiency and turn around times.

Problem solving Solves problems within the context of their immediate environment focusing on the detail and recommending a context specific solution, identifies issues problems and opportunities and is able to respond appropriately on the information available, chooses appropriate action in defined circumstances, generates alternatives, thinks before acting and able to identify multiple options and ways of doing things.

Emotional intelligence The ability to use your emotions to cause yourself to take positive action, to continue to persistently pursue goals even in the face of significant adversity or difficulty.

Skills and Experience

Qualification preferred education and experience: MCSE MCTIP: Enterprise administrator or B.Sc. in Computer Science.

Solid experience in planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations.

Experience in the configuration and deployment of Microsoft Teams

Experience in configuring Public cloud servers in Azure and AWS advantageous.

Minimum of six years of experience in Microsoft server products and applications, design, setup, configuration, administration and support. Experience in Linux will be advantageous.

Solid experience implementing and troubleshooting Microsoft Windows technologies including Windows Server, IIS, Active Directory, Exchange, WSUS, DFS and WINS.

Knowledge of Solarwinds Orion, SAM and VMware Vcenter 5.5/6.0/6.7.

An understanding of networking which includes LAN/WAN topology, DHCP and DNS

Installing, configuring and maintenance of Backup Exec backup Veeam Enterprise Plus software and knowledge of LTO backup devices required

Solid experience on VMware platform installations, Vcenter configuration and maintenance. High availability and DRS configurations ensuring a 24/7 availability environment

Experience on server hardware design, configuration and maintenance thereof required.

Installation and best practice configuration of Trend Micro Office scan and Symantec advantageous

HPE 3PAR storeserv administration and experience with HP Store once. Other SAN storage experience advantageous

Key Accountabilities