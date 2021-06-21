Software Developer

We are urgently looking for 3 Intermediate to Senior(Minimum of 4 years) Software Developers for our client(Software Company) in both Centurion and Cape Town with experience in the following:
- Java
- Java EE or Spring / Spring Boot
- 4+ years experience
Bonus:
Cloud experience (Azure preferred)
Angular
Cryptography
Payment industry experience
SA Citizen
All are permanent positions
Start Date – ASAP
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree