Angular Developer at Reverside

Angular Developer Role in JHB
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills
HTML5, CSS3 LESS, SASS Bootstrap, Zurb Foundation JavaScript, jQuery, React JSON, XML PHP, Laravel
MySQL Git, SVN WordPress Photoshop Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro Maya, After Effects Search Engine Optimization
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices