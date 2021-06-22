Angular Developer at Reverside

Angular Developer Role in JHB

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills

HTML5, CSS3 LESS, SASS Bootstrap, Zurb Foundation JavaScript, jQuery, React JSON, XML PHP, Laravel

MySQL Git, SVN WordPress Photoshop Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro Maya, After Effects Search Engine Optimization

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

