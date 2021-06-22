Application Analyst at Parvana

Application Analyst (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.
With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.
Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.
Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.
Responsibilities:
- SQL Data analysis – Essential.
- Client support both on site and remote.
- User training on site.
- Application support and system monitoring.
- Investigating and analysing user requirements.
- System investigations.
- Custom report analysis and scripting.
- Quality assurance and testing of systems.
- Document and write training manuals for systems.
- Project planning.
- Training / development / mentoring of junior members of the team and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.
- Research and Development and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.
- The employee may be required, from time to time, to perform other related duties in advancement of the companys best interest. All reasonable and lawful instructions to this effect shall be carried out with the same diligence and skill required in the case of the employees primary duties.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).
Skills / Experience:
- SQL experience is essential (Oracle and PostgreSQL beneficial).
- 2+ years experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis.
- ETL experience.
- Reporting / MIS experience.
- Knowledge of relational database and stored procedures.
- Comfortable constructing SQL queries.
- Unix / Linux experience.
- Unix scripting experience advantageous.
- Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.
- Creativity and proactive approach to problem solving.
- Good written and verbal communication.
- Understanding of relational databases.
- Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.
- Exposure to/understanding of Financial Services Industry.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]