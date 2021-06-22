Applications Engineer – Gearboxes

Jun 22, 2021

FUNCTIONAL ROLE

  • Principally Gearbox, with some experience of Power Transmission, Bearings, Materials handling, Hydraulics and all other XXX product application consulting, fault diagnosis, trouble shooting & reporting
  • BMG product and TR products and services promotion to: – Support to Project Houses, Capital buyers and Technical Offices country wide and in close collaboration with the KAM for the end user industry
  • General Industry as required
  • Technical support of KAM’s, Projects Sales and Divisional Sales staff
  • Development and presentation of technical specifications for solutions and quotations for Project buying house requirements.
  • Technical support of Field Service technicians in on-site situations
  • Technical training to staff and customers
  • Effective and successful promotion of training and promotional events.
  • Mentorship of incoming application engineering support staff.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Excellent customer, divisional and branch technical expertise and services – XXX and XXX products.
  • Standardisation of well-constructed and professionally presented training programmes
  • Regular and well attended training sessions.
  • Effective contribution to total process solutions involving other product disciplines.
  • Perfection and professionalization of the investigation of failure modes and reports.

MEASURABLE TARGETS

  • Successful designs been implemented into industry with minimal errors.
  • Branch and customer satisfaction and positive feedback.
  • Relevant training material development.
  • Positive feedback from training delegates

EDUCATION

  • National Engineering diploma minimum
  • Preferably B. Tech or BSc. Degree

Desired Skills:

  • Gearboxes
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Power Transmission
  • Materials Handling
  • Bearings
  • Hydraulics
  • KAM
  • Sales Person

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position