Applications Engineer – Gearboxes

FUNCTIONAL ROLE
- Principally Gearbox, with some experience of Power Transmission, Bearings, Materials handling, Hydraulics and all other XXX product application consulting, fault diagnosis, trouble shooting & reporting
- BMG product and TR products and services promotion to: – Support to Project Houses, Capital buyers and Technical Offices country wide and in close collaboration with the KAM for the end user industry
- General Industry as required
- Technical support of KAM’s, Projects Sales and Divisional Sales staff
- Development and presentation of technical specifications for solutions and quotations for Project buying house requirements.
- Technical support of Field Service technicians in on-site situations
- Technical training to staff and customers
- Effective and successful promotion of training and promotional events.
- Mentorship of incoming application engineering support staff.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Excellent customer, divisional and branch technical expertise and services – XXX and XXX products.
- Standardisation of well-constructed and professionally presented training programmes
- Regular and well attended training sessions.
- Effective contribution to total process solutions involving other product disciplines.
- Perfection and professionalization of the investigation of failure modes and reports.
MEASURABLE TARGETS
- Successful designs been implemented into industry with minimal errors.
- Branch and customer satisfaction and positive feedback.
- Relevant training material development.
- Positive feedback from training delegates
EDUCATION
- National Engineering diploma minimum
- Preferably B. Tech or BSc. Degree
Desired Skills:
- Gearboxes
- Mechanical Engineering
- Power Transmission
- Materials Handling
- Bearings
- Hydraulics
- KAM
- Sales Person
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus