Business Analyst / Process Engineer – Cape Town / Remote – R700 to R900K pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A boutique South African company specialising in Business analytics, Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is currently looking for a superstar Intermediate Business Analyst / Process Engineer to join their team.

You will be responsible for the designing, overseeing, assessing, and implementing processes that efficiently make products or provide services.

Requirements:

Informatics Degree or Diploma or Relevant

Min 3 to 5 years of relevant experience

Business Mapping

Business Requirement Documentation

Business Requirement Specification

Functional Requirements Specification

Process re-engineering

Process Optimisation

Lean Six sigma

Black Belt

Gren Belt

Time and Motion Study

Efficiency or Bottle Necks

SQL Experience

Data Modelling

Data Analytics

Data Visualization Tools (Power BI, QlikView, Tableau)

Data Warehousing Experience

Reference Number for this position is LN53000 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town/Remote offering a cost to company salary of R700k to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

