Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behaviour and business trends in order to provide management with real insight and perspective.
Experience
Minimum (if minimum qualification requirement not met):
- At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Similar
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Similar
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
Ideal:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Operational environment
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Consultation skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Business writing skills
- Reporting Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Creating and Innovating_Displaying Creativity
- Working with People
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
- Working with People_Resolving Conflict
- Creating and Innovating
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Working with People_Teaching
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People_Attentive Listening
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Analysing_Using Math
- Working with People_Sharing Information
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Working with People_Adapting to Others
- Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
- Creating and Innovating_Developing Plans
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
- Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
- Working with People_Managing from a Distance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals