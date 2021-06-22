Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behaviour and business trends in order to provide management with real insight and perspective.

Experience

Minimum (if minimum qualification requirement not met):

At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Similar

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of: Business Analysis & Requirements gathering Financial systems & procedures Database design principles



Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of: Operational environment Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)



Skills

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Consultation skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Business writing skills

Reporting Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Creating and Innovating_Displaying Creativity

Working with People

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Working with People_Resolving Conflict

Creating and Innovating

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Working with People_Teaching

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness

Relating and Networking

Working with People_Attentive Listening

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Analysing_Using Math

Working with People_Sharing Information

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Working with People_Adapting to Others

Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Creating and Innovating_Developing Plans

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

Working with People_Managing from a Distance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Working with People_Supporting Coworkers

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

