Cloud Developer (Azure)

Jun 22, 2021

Purpose of the role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
  • Azure Certifications (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL role.
  • Minimum of 1 – 2 years Azure experience
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge
  • .NET Core
  • Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
  • Restful service experience

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role duties:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • C#.NET
  • Cloud
  • SQL
  • MS SQL
  • T-SQL
  • DevOps
  • .NET Core

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • none

