Cloud Developer (Azure)

Purpose of the role:
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
- Azure Certifications (Advantageous)
Experience, Skills & Knowledge
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL role.
- Minimum of 1 – 2 years Azure experience
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge
- .NET Core
- Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
- Restful service experience
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Role duties:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- C#.NET
- Cloud
- SQL
- MS SQL
- T-SQL
- DevOps
- .NET Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services
Employer & Job Benefits:
- none