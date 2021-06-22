Intermediate BI Developer at Private

Intermediate BI Developer

South Africa

TARGET CTC

R360000 to R660000

TYPE

Permanent

Description

Intermediate BI Developer required with a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019 and a demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

Requirements

Bachelor degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics or equivalent.

Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.

A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

3 – 5 years’ experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.

2 – 4 years’ experience in Database administration.

A passion for the industry and be willing to do self – study.

Experience in application design, development and performance tuning

Fluent in English (speak / read / write)

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI

Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.

Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.

Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Power BI

Olap Cubes

OLAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

