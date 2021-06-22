Intermediate BI Developer at Private

Jun 22, 2021

Intermediate BI Developer
South Africa

  • TARGET CTC
  • R360000 to R660000
  • TYPE
  • Permanent

Description

Intermediate BI Developer required with a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019 and a demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

Requirements

  • Bachelor degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
  • A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
  • 2 – 4 years’ experience in Database administration.
  • A passion for the industry and be willing to do self – study.
  • Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
  • Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
  • Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.
  • Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
  • Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • Power BI
  • Olap Cubes
  • OLAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

