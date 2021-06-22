Intermediate BI Developer at Private

Intermediate BI Developer
South Africa
- TARGET CTC
- R360000 to R660000
- TYPE
- Permanent
Description
Intermediate BI Developer required with a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019 and a demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
Requirements
- Bachelor degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics or equivalent.
- Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
- A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
- 2 – 4 years’ experience in Database administration.
- A passion for the industry and be willing to do self – study.
- Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
- Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
- Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
- Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.
- Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
- Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Power BI
- Olap Cubes
- OLAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
