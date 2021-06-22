Intermediate Java Developer

The Role: A leader in the Health Industry is inviting all Java Developers to apply and be a part of their exciting organisation.

From a technical point of view the purpose of the role is as follows:Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance [URL Removed] and Experience: Required:

Matric

Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

Experience:

3+ years?? experience developing in Java.

Knowledge:

Java

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Learn more/Apply for this position