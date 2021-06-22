Intermediate Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Tech Solutions provider seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Intermediate Java Developer to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service-oriented Spring based application. You will support and refactor existing code including new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points. You will require a suitable IT/Computer Engineering tertiary qualification and/or 3 years experience in a similar role as part of a Software Dev team, at least 2 years Back End development, strong Java, JEE (J2EE), preferably Spring framework, JPA /Hibernate, Web/RESTful services, JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython, etc. You will also need to be able to use source control applications preferably GIT & UML for documentation with the ability to deliver exceptional production quality software by e.g., paying attention to detail, doing extensive unit testing and supporting quality testing [URL Removed] existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with Business Analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create Unit and Integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute Functional Test scenarios (Dev Testing).

Incorporate the work done by other Developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other peoples code, making changes to test data, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a Developer as part of a team in a Software Development environment.

2-3 Years relevant experience as an Intermediary Back-end Developer as part of a team in a Software Development environment.

as part of a team in a Software Development environment. Strong knowledge of Java is essential.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g., JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to Software Development methodology.

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g., paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Experience of the following technologies:

JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies.

Spring framework (preferable).

JPA /Hibernate.

Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable).

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS).

JAXB and XML Schema.

Maven.

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2).

SoapUI/Postman.

Advantageous –

Business process/workflow layers e.g., JBPM, BPEL (Activiti).

Rules engines (e.g. Drools).

Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP).

Continuous integration (i.e., Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker).

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter, team player.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

