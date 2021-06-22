Intermediate PL/SQL developer at Reverside

Oracle PL/SQL Developer Role in JHB
We are looking forSoftwareDevelopmentProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in OraclePL/SQLand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Tech Stack
This Candidate is responsible for providing overall development of solutions involving complex objects using Oracle PL/SQL, Oracle 10/11/12g experience, including designing tables, stored procedures, triggers, and user-defined functions, performance tuning and will offer support and guidance to the other consultants should they run into any process or technical challenge.
Responsibilities:
– Build, maintain, and enhance all objects packages/functions in PL/SQL to support application process.
– Perform functions including SQL tuning, database application design, and developer support.
– Ability to quickly diagnose the problem areas and come up with solutions and/or workarounds.
– Write clear, concise, well organized technical documentation to maintain standards and procedures
– High-level Document (HLD) and Technical Design Document (LLD) preparation.
– Understand the requirement and analyze on a technical feasibility and design.
– Coding the requirement and proper Check.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices