Manager: IT Solution Delivery

Position: Manager IT Solution Delivery

Location: Midrand

Salary: R 740 000 TCTC per annum

Purpose of the job:

Responsible for the management, planning, and coordination of the system build configuration and testing deliverables in accordance with project timelines.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage the full systems development life cycle of system changes and projects as specified and signed off by the business.

Provide direction to the project by planning, monitoring, controlling, managing, and escalating issues, risks, and dependencies within the solution delivery area, with consideration to their impact on related IT projects.

Control / coordinate all work, allocating tasks, monitoring progress, ensuring awareness of responsibilities, and securing commitment to successful solution delivery.

Provide specialist guidance to the solution delivery team, particularly in project definition, requirements analysis, business, and technical designs, and change control activities.

Prepare a solution delivery project plan with timelines, dependencies, and resource requirements under the ambit of the full project.

Establish and maintain solution delivery project dashboards, and provide accurate progress reports and updated plans at pre-defined intervals to the Head of IT solutions and CIO.

Ensure that Solution Delivery staff are adequately trained and prepared for the development, configuration, testing, and implementation of the solution,

Ensure handover to IT Services & Support is planned & managed & that Solution Delivery SLAs are achieved.

Manage the releases and migration of changes into the various environments in accordance with the agreed methodology.

Coordinate the solution delivery work items between the development, integration configuration, and testing teams so that the quality and output of solution delivery is efficient and optimized.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

3 year BSc/BCom Degree/Diploma in Information Technology is essential.

A Postgraduate degree/diploma in Business Management is desirable.

Project Management Qualification is desirable.

5-8 Year’s Project or Line Management experience in the IT field.

5-8 Year’s IT technical experience in systems development or testing areas.

5-8 Year’s experience in the SDLC processes and development and testing tools.

Expert Knowledge of Flexcube/Core Banking systems.

Expert Knowledge of Credit ease/lending and payment systems.

Knowledge of Middleware and Integration (FuseESB Service Mix, Weblogic, SeeBeyond, Biztalk, etc.).

Expert Knowledge of Databases (Oracle, SQL Server, etc.).

Knowledge of Unix (Sun Solaris, HP Unix) and Windows Server.

Retail Banking knowledge and understanding (Channels, Products, Payments).

Knowledge of Misys Payment manager will be an advantage.

Change management knowledge.

SDLC systems development.

Problem-solving skills.

People Management skills.

Team player.

Strong communication skills.

Assertiveness.

Presentation skills.

Project Management skills.

