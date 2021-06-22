Network Administrator

Qualifications:

A+ & N+ certifications (or if not certified, strong experience in the field is required).

Skills and experience required:

Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar Network Administrator position

Job description:

Design and install well-functioning computer networks, connections and cabling

Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement

Handle network design, configuration, and deployment activities.

Installation, configuration and monitoring desktops, laptops, peripheral equipment and software complying with given standards and guidelines.

Participate in important technological department projects and perform problem diagnosis of network and desktop environments under IT Management direction.

Update and maintain computer inventory and surplus equipment

Maintain and resolve issues on LAN/WAN and other computing equipment

Identify and implement upgrades on systems to ensure longevity

Assist in technical upgrading and maintaining of entire desktop systems

Support in testing and deployment of new applications and systems

Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network

Inspect LAN infrastructure and fix minor or major problems/bugs

Test and configure software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their own work

Do regular data backups to protect the organizations information

Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions

Respond to IT support requests and resolve issues

Perform cabling and device patch panelling activities, ensuring that all devices and cables are safely secured.

Monitor and oversee various server infrastructure components and logs, and ensure that they are in sync with protocols

Make physical visits to server stations to determine problems and limitations, and provide required solutions.

Schedule routine maintenance tasks on assigned servers, to ensure that downtime is eradicated.

Intervene in situations which require an immediate response such as external virus or malware threats.

Oversee and monitor web performance, and network availability, and evaluate connectivity issues as and when they arise.

