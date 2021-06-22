- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
- More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
- Telco experience (Preferable)
- Digital experience (a Must)
- Financial experience (a Must)
- Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously
- Beneficial to come from a Project Management and Business Analyst background
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
- Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
- Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Group Life
- Medical Aid