Scrum Master

Jun 22, 2021

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
  • More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
  • Telco experience (Preferable)
  • Digital experience (a Must)
  • Financial experience (a Must)
  • Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously
  • Beneficial to come from a Project Management and Business Analyst background
  • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
  • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
  • Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
  • Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
  • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
  • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life
  • Medical Aid

