Senior C# Developer at CANND Solutions Pty Ltd

A leading cruise line company based in Norway is looking for an experienced back end C# developer to join the team. You will work to enhance their existing systems as well as assist in delivering back end solutions to help strengthen their online offerings. Working to refine our technical, structural, and cultural practices, you will be among the first of a new team of digital explorers.

The position is entirely remote, from your own home. ONLY SA RESIDENTS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

This requires that you have your own PC or laptop, a fast internet connection and a Visual Studio license.

A competitive hourly rate will be determined based on experience. An initial contract of 12 months will be offered with the potential for renewal.

Responsibilities

Convert business ideas to new features

Coordinate cross-functionally to insure project meets business objectives and compliance standards

Maintain and keep production code operational

Gradually redesign and modernise our booking system

Create new integrations with external systems

Develop new APIs both for internal and external use

Be a mentor for our talents

Write clean, testable, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Support, test and deploy new products and features

Participate in code reviews

Qualifications

IT related qualification

5+ years of relevant work experience

Experience with C#, Rest API, JSON, SQL, TDD, WCF

Azure, Terraform, Docker and Kubernetes highly advantageous

Experience with Octopus Deploy, Git and DevOps

Expertise in Object Oriented Design and Database Design

Experience with Domain Driven Design is advantageous

Experience with Agile software development methodologies

Broad understanding of your field of expertise and can demonstrate expert level proficiency in certain areas of the field

You have completed multiple projects working in a cross-functional team environment

Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritize work

Personal Qualities

As this is a remote role, we are looking for candidates that have the following qualities:

Independent – Can independently choose working methods and make the necessary decisions to drive their work forward. Can work without predefined routines or guidance. Takes personal responsibility for carrying out tasks towards the set goal. Demonstrates how to align objectives with Stakeholders.

Flexible – Is quick to accept new tasks and adapts to new conditions without harming the outcome. Is open to change and takes action and finds solutions when situations change. Can quickly change focus and prioritise between tasks.

Collaborative – Managing feelings so that they are expressed appropriately and effectively, enabling people to work together smoothly toward their common goals. From the perspective of assessing someone’s team skills, we are mostly concerned with how the person communicates, influences, and works with others. Your excellent interpersonal and organisational skills enable you to handle diverse situations, multiple projects, and rapidly changing priorities.

