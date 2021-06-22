Senior DevOps Engineer – Park Town – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Information Technology business that has a global footprint in 9 African countries is urgently on the lookout for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team across the financial services and hospitality industries.

You will be required to assist in the design, implementation, customisation, integration, support and maintenance, hardware/software management and support, documentation, security, development, system performance and monitoring, system tools, processes and procedures, and daily operations in the Operational Services department.

If you are a SUPER STAR DevOps Engineer this is the role for you. APPLY BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!!

Requirements:

Ansible

KeyCloak

Azure

AWS

Linux

Ubuntu

Red Hat

FreeBSD

Solaris

UNIX

Docker

Desired Skills:

AWS

Linux

Docket

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

