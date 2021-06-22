Senior DevOps Engineer – Park Town – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Information Technology business that has a global footprint in 9 African countries is urgently on the lookout for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team across the financial services and hospitality industries.
You will be required to assist in the design, implementation, customisation, integration, support and maintenance, hardware/software management and support, documentation, security, development, system performance and monitoring, system tools, processes and procedures, and daily operations in the Operational Services department.
Requirements:
- Ansible
- KeyCloak
- Azure
- AWS
- Linux
- Ubuntu
- Red Hat
- FreeBSD
- Solaris
- UNIX
- Docker
- Red Hat
Reference Number for this position is ZH53266 which is a permanent position based in Park Town North offering a cost to company of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Linux
- Docket
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma