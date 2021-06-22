Senior Java Developer

- Developer with 5 to 10 years experience
- Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications
- Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
- Software development and configuration
- Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work
- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
- Unit, integration and regression testing
- Participating in the design and creation of scalable software
- Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
- Co-coordinating and providing implementation support
- Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues
- Being able to mentor growth of junior team members