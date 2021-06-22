Senior Java Developer

Jun 22, 2021

  • Developer with 5 to 10 years experience
  • Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications
  • Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
  • Software development and configuration
  • Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work
  • Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
  • Unit, integration and regression testing
  • Participating in the design and creation of scalable software
  • Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
  • Co-coordinating and providing implementation support
  • Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues
  • Being able to mentor growth of junior team members

